Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $372.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

