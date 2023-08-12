Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.79. 640,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,239. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

