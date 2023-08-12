Associated Banc Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.93 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

