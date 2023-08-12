Associated Banc Corp Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $160.94. 932,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

