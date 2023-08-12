Associated Banc Corp Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,107,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 85,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

