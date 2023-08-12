Associated Banc Corp Has $26.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.15. 6,655,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

