Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $131.05. 3,792,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

