Associated Banc Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.04. 3,748,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.11 and a 200 day moving average of $421.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

