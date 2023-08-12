Associated Banc Corp Purchases 2,865 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

