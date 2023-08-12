Associated Banc Corp Purchases 547 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

