Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,416 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,724. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

