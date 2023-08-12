Associated Banc Corp Sells 22,302 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,918. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

