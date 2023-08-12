Astar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.27 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Astar has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

