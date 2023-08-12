Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of ASUR opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 156.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

