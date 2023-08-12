Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of ATHA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.41.
Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma
In related news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $195,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,012 shares of company stock valued at $242,884. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Athira Pharma
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.