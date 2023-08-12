Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

In related news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $195,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,012 shares of company stock valued at $242,884. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

