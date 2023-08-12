ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) VP Timothy J. Harris Sells 12,858 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ATI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

