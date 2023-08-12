Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.98. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares changing hands.

Atlantia Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

