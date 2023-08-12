Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
ATLCL stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026
atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.