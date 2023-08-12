Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

ATLCL stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

