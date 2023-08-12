Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.