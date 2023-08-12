Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATMU opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

