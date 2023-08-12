AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 97,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

