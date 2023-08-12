Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Down 1.7%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.59. 124,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 42,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

