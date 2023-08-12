Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,030,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 29,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,288.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807,585 shares of company stock worth $10,300,483. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $22,423,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
