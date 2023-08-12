AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Stock Up 0.1 %
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
