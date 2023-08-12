AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Up 0.1 %

About AutoCanada

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$25.38 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of C$597.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.