Avante (CVE:XX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.95. Avante shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

Avante Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$27.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Avante Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avante Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprising home security services, such as system design, access control, and video and systems installation and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.