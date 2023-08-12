Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares trading hands.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.