Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan Sells 17,008 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after buying an additional 803,925 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

