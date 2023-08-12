AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,902,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

Institutional Trading of AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.07% of AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

