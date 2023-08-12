Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

