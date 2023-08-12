Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

