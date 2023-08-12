AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.24.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

