B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 25,363 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I accounts for about 0.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.