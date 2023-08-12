B. Riley Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,065 shares during the period. Quantum makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quantum by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 640,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.53. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

