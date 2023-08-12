B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 1,522,817 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522,817 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile comprises 0.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 1,366,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $14.27.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.