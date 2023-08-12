BABB (BAX) Reaches Market Cap of $14.62 Million

BABB (BAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. BABB has a market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $92,016.25 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BABB has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One BABB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX is the utility token of BABB platform. a decentralised bank for the microeconomy, providing individuals and businesses with a UK bank account, powered by blockchain technology. The account is managed via a smartphone app and provides access to a decentralised payment card. In addition, partnerships with central banks allow for the integration and issuance of other digital currencies around the world, further stimulating local micro-economies and expanding the reach of the BABB solution and its underlying BAX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

