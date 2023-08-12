Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Given New $13.75 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.25 to $13.75 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

BCSF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 174,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 279,708 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 693,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 495,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.