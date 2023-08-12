Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.
