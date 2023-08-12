Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

