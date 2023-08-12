Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $36.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.