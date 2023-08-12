Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

