Bank of America Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $118.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

