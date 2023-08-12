Bank of America Raises Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $22.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Coupang has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after buying an additional 6,243,962 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,030 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

