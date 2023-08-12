Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,187 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of ANSYS worth $402,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $301.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,738 shares of company stock worth $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

