Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,913,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS IEFA opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.