Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 126,709 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

