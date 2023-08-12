Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $358,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,462.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,503.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

