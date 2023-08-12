Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 797,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Norfolk Southern worth $426,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

