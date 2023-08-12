Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $429.37 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $429,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PNC stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

