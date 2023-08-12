Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $438.43 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Phillips 66 worth $438,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

