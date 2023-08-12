Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $419,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. American National Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RACE opened at $311.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.65. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

